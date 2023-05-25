Yesterday (May 24), it was announced that Tina Turner passed away at age 83. “With her music and her boundless passion for life, she enchanted millions of fans around the world and inspired the stars of tomorrow,” a statement read. “Today we say goodbye to a dear friend who leaves us all her greatest work: her music. All our heartfelt compassion goes out to her family. Tina, we will miss you dearly.”

Many musicians and celebrities — like Beyoncé — have been paying tribute to the rock and roll legend, including Lizzo. The “Truth Hurts” singer had a concert in Phoenix, Arizona last night (May 24) on her Special Tour, and performed her own rendition of Turner’s 1970 hit “Proud Mary.”

“Today, we lost an icon,” Lizzo reflected on Turner’s legacy onstage to the audience. “And I haven’t allowed myself to be sad. I haven’t allowed myself to cry about it. And I don’t want to right now because I’d much rather celebrate the incredible legend Tina Turner is. As a Black girl in a rock band, I would not exist if it was not for the Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll.”

She continued by yelling chanting times, “There would be no rock ‘n’ roll without Tina Turner!”

