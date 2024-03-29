Lizzo is making waves online over a new post to her Instagram, where she revealed she would seemingly be quitting music. It serves as a sharp turn, since she seemed to tease new tunes were on the way in January.

“I’m getting tired of putting up with being dragged by everyone in my life and on the internet,” Lizzo wrote. “All I want is to make music and make people happy and help the world be a little better than I found it. But I’m starting to feel like the world doesn’t want me in it.”

“I’m constantly up against lies being told about me for clout & views… being the butt of the joke every single time because of how I look… my character being picked apart by people who don’t know me and disrespecting my name,” she added. “I didn’t sign up for this sh*t — I QUIT.”

The majority of the replies to Lizzo’s post include fans expressing their love for her. Over the past few months, Lizzo has been dealing with a lawsuit from her former backup dancers, citing a hostile work environment and sexual harassment. The most recent update as of February found a judge denying her request to have the case dismissed.

Check out Lizzo’s Instagram post below.

Lizzo is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.