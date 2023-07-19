Anytime Lizzo is in the building, she’s guaranteed to kill it — on or off the stage. Last night (July 18), following the Melbourne stop of her Special 2our, Lizzo paid a visit to a karaoke bar. While in the bar, she couldn’t help but deliver a special encore.

In an Instagram photo and video carousel captioned “What does Lizzo do after her shows…???,” there is a video of her singing a ’90s classic. Lizzo is seen belting out notes to one of Radiohead‘s signature songs, “Creep.”

Last year, in an interview with Vanity Fair, Lizzo revealed that Radiohead has always been one of her favorite bands, but she was rather clandestine about her love for the band when she was a kid.

“I kept it hidden, even when I was in a rock band,” Lizzo said, “because I didn’t want to be made fun of by my peers — they’d yell, ‘White girl!’ Also, I was wearing these flared bell bottoms with embroidery down it — and they’d say, ‘You look like a white girl, why do you want to look like a hippie?'”

