Miranda Lambert has been in the headlines quite a bit lately after calling out fans at her concert for taking selfies while she was in the middle of performing. Though many gave her slack for embarrassing her own fans, it was reported that these “fans” were a group of six women turned away from Lambert and blocking the view of other fans while using flash.

However, LL Cool J gave his take on the controversy while appearing on the radio show Mercedes in the Morning. He was asked if he would call out a fan for taking a selfie at his concert, and he laughed and answered, “No,” and added, “Miranda, get over it, baby. They’re fans. It’s fans.”

He continued, “I can’t speak for her. I’m not gonna judge her. I have nothing unkind to say about her. I wish her the best. She has the right to her feelings. But to me, I let the fans be the fans and do what they want to do.”

Lambert would probably disagree. When calling out the fans, she said, “I’m gonna stop right here for a second, I’m sorry. These girls are worried about their selfie and not listening to the song, it’s pissing me off a little bit. Sorry, I don’t like it at all. We’re here to hear some country music tonight. I’m singing some country damn music.”