The View had a very animated panel discussion on Tuesday morning as the co-hosts tackled the latest controversy surrounding Miranda Lambert. The country music star recently made headlines after she scolded fans for taking selfies during a performance at her Las Vegas residency on Saturday night.

While new evidence has come to light that shows the selfie-takers were being pretty obnoxious, The View panel was notably divided on who was out of line: Lambert or the fans. Sunny Hostin argued that she’s “going to take as many selfies as I want if I paid $757 for tickets,” which did not go over well with Whoopi Goldberg.

Via Entertainment Weekly:

“You know what? Stay home,” the Oscar-winning Ghost actress said. “If you’re going to spend $750 to come to my concert, then give me the respect of watching me while I do my thing, or don’t come.” After Hostin said that she likes to keep memories from concerts on her phone to rewatch, Goldberg got up from her moderator seat and said, “Turn on the television, girl.”

However, Goldberg then did something that completely contradicted her argument. In the middle of the panel discussion, the co-host got up out of her seat and walked off camera to the surprise of the panel. “I’m leaving y’all,” Goldberg said as she headed into the audience for a surprise twist.

“I want to take a picture with this marvelous woman, who is 91. So, we’re going to do a selfie. Just me and you,” Goldberg said while posing for the photo. “Will you push that button? We’ll be right back.”

(Via Entertainment Weekly)