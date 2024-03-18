We’ve had a bunch of great music festival lineup announcements over the past few months, but we’re still waiting on one of the big ones: Lollapalooza. The Lolla lineup actually might be coming pretty soon, though.

When Does The Lollapalooza 2024 Lineup Come Out?

On social media today (March 18), the festival shared a video that highlights various clocks from around the world. The post is captioned, “Almost time. See you tomorrow.” This presumably means fans can expect organizers to announce the 2024 lineup, or at least part of it, tomorrow, March 19. Furthermore, we can take “presumably,” “maybe,” and “perhaps” out of the equation: The festival website confirms the lineup is coming on the 19th.

This year’s fest goes down from August 1 to 4 at Chicago’s Grant Park. Tickets are not currently on sale and it’s not clear when they will be. One would imagine, though, that this info would become available when the lineup is revealed on the 19th. Either way, you can sign up for updates on the Lolla website.

While we don’t know who’s on the lineup yet, we can expect greatness, as Lollapalooza always delivers. The 2023 roster, for example, was led by Kendrick Lamar, Billie Eilish, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Odesza, Lana Del Rey, Karol G, The 1975, and Tomorrow X Together.

