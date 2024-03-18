The Lollapalooza 2024 gears are starting to turn: On March 18, organizers shared a video teasing a big announcement. With that, the big question on everybody’s mind is:

Who Is Headlining Lollapalooza 2024?

We don’t know yet, but we will when the festival lineup is revealed on March 19, as was confirmed on the 18th. We’ll update this post when the headliners are revealed.

What we do know is that going by historical precedent, we can expect some big-time names: The 2023 festival featured by Kendrick Lamar, Billie Eilish, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Odesza, Lana Del Rey, Karol G, The 1975, and Tomorrow X Together. The 2022 lineup had Metallica, Dua Lipa, J. Cole, Green Day, Doja Cat, Machine Gun Kelly, and Lil Baby. Basically, Lollapalooza routinely brings it, so expect an exciting roster of performers when it’s announced on the 19th.

This year’s event runs from August 1 to 4 at Chicago’s Grant Park. Tickets are not yet available, but more information about that will presumably be revealed when the lineup is. You can also sign up for updates on the Lolla website. The festival website also has information about things like accessibility and lodging, so it’s worth poking around.

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.