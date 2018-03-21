Lollapalooza Returns With A Stacked 2018 Lineup Including Bruno Mars, Jack White, And The Weeknd

#Lollapalooza
03.21.18

As a four-day long event with multiple stages spread across a mile of Chicago’s Grant Park, Lollapalooza is one of the biggest, most star-packed musical events on the calendar every year in North America. Last year, the festival hosted 400,000 fans from across the globe and with four-day passes already sold out — before the lineup even dropped — it looks to do similar numbers again in 2018. Today, the organizers have finally pulled the curtain off this year’s slate of performers, and as expected, it’s absolutely stacked with talent.

Whether you’re a rock fan, rap, pop or EDM, there’s a little bit of something for everyone to enjoy at this year’s Lollapalooza. At the top of the bill is Super Bowl headliner Bruno Mars, along with The Weeknd, Jack White, and Arctic Monkeys. But, as is the case for every festival its once you get into the finer print where things get interesting. St. Vincent will be there this year. As will Travis Scott, The National, LL Cool J, Tyler The Creator, Vampire Weekend, Post Malone, and many, many more.

Lollapalooza is set to go down between August 2nd and 5th at Grant Park in Chicago. Four-day passes are already sold-out, but you can pick up single-day tickets through the festival’s official website. Check out the full lineup poster below.

