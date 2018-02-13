The Lonely Island Are Finally Performing Their First Ever Live Concert

02.13.18 4 weeks ago

The Lonely Island have performed live on TV a few times over the years, but the comedy music trio (Andy Samberg, Akiva Schaffer, and Jorma Taccone) has never actually played a full-fledged concert before. That’s about to change, since it’s been announced that The Lonely Island will play their debut gig at Comedy Central’s Clusterfest this year.

The three host the just-released promo video for the festival, and the lineup is a dream for fans of modern comedy. Highlights include Jon Stewart, Trevor Noah, Amy Schumer, Desus & Mero, Tiffany Haddish, Michael Che, Maria Bamford, David Cross, Jim Jefferies, Kyle Mooney, Nathan Fielder, and Sam Morril. There’s also a little something for music fans, since Action Bronson, Salt-N-Pepa, Third Eye Blind, and Reggie Watts are also on the lineup.

