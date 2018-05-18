Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Lord Huron’s “The Night We Met” was an important song for both 13 Reasons Why and for the band themselves. The track appeared in a climactic slow dance scene in the Netflix hit’s first season, and that helped propel the track to major success for Lord Huron. The song, which originally appeared on the band’s 2015 album Strange Trails, been streamed over 300 million times now, and generated a ton of buzz for a band that deserves it.

Their new album, Vide Noir, is excellent, but now the group has taken a minute to look back on their breakout hit: The second season of 13 Reasons Why premieres on Netflix today, and the season features a new recording of “The Night We Met.” It’s a bit different this time around, though, because the song has been turned into a duet with Phoebe Bridgers. Her voice melds perfectly with Lord Huron singer Ben Schneider’s when they harmonize, and while this new version doesn’t change a ton from the original, it didn’t really need to. The addition of Bridgers is welcomed, though, since having two singers adds a different connection between the song and the show’s characters.

Listen to the new version of “The Night We Met” above, and read our interview with Lord Huron here.

Vide Noir is out now on Whispering Pines/Republic Records. Get it here.