Selena Gomez is currently working on the follow-up to her 2015 album Revival, and while that hasn’t been formally announced yet, here’s something concrete: She just shared a new song called “Back To You,” which is her contribution to the soundtrack for the upcoming second season of 13 Reasons Why, of which she’s an executive producer.

The song premiered on Zane Lowe’s Beats 1 Apple Radio show, and Gomez told him about the track, “I want it to be a beautiful message in a really complicated way but really fun. But I think that ‘Back To You’ is more of my special project that I wanted to give to Season 2.”