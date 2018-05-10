Selena Gomez Shares The Emotional ’13 Reasons Why’ Soundtrack Song ‘Back To You’

05.10.18 2 hours ago

Selena Gomez is currently working on the follow-up to her 2015 album Revival, and while that hasn’t been formally announced yet, here’s something concrete: She just shared a new song called “Back To You,” which is her contribution to the soundtrack for the upcoming second season of 13 Reasons Why, of which she’s an executive producer.

The song premiered on Zane Lowe’s Beats 1 Apple Radio show, and Gomez told him about the track, “I want it to be a beautiful message in a really complicated way but really fun. But I think that ‘Back To You’ is more of my special project that I wanted to give to Season 2.”

Around The Web

TAGS13 Reasons WhyBack To YouSELENA GOMEZ

Listen To This

Arctic Monkeys’ Live Show Explains Why They’re This Year’s Preeminent Rock Band

Arctic Monkeys’ Live Show Explains Why They’re This Year’s Preeminent Rock Band

05.09.18 1 day ago
All The Best Electronic Music Playlists On Spotify Right Now

All The Best Electronic Music Playlists On Spotify Right Now

04.28.18 2 weeks ago
Here Are The Best Classic Rock Playlists On Spotify Right Now

Here Are The Best Classic Rock Playlists On Spotify Right Now

04.25.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

04.24.18 2 weeks ago
Excellent Folk Albums From 2018 You Might’ve Missed

Excellent Folk Albums From 2018 You Might’ve Missed

04.23.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best Underground And Obscure Hip-Hop Playlists For Both Discovery And Nostalgia

All The Best Underground And Obscure Hip-Hop Playlists For Both Discovery And Nostalgia

04.18.18 3 weeks ago 5 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP