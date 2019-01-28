Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

French singer-songwriter-actress-model Lou Doillon decided to shoot her shot via Instagram DM, and it ended with a beautiful collaboration. Doillon reached out to legendary singer-songwriter Cat Power (real name Chan Marshall) on Instagram, asking if she might want to collaborate and finish a bare-bones guitar melody together.

“All my new songs used to live in an acoustic guitar as that’s how I wrote them,” Doillon said. “I did not want to turn away from that and thought that with a song featuring an acoustic guitar I should work with someone I admire. I sent Chan a message on Instagram and to my surprise she answered back straight away.”

The resulting song, “It’s You,” is delicately beautiful. The reigning queens of haunting love songs, Doillon and Power’s voices are a match in ghostly, melancholy heaven. Their gorgeous harmonies shine over a minimalist acoustic melody, with the two singers’ voices interlocking in complex ways, alternately echoing and singing over one another.

“It’s You” will be featured on Doillon’s upcoming album Soliloquy, out February 1 via Barclay/Verve. The record also features collaborations with Timber Timbre’s Taylor Kirk and The Shows’ Benjamin Leabeau. You can pre-order Soliloquy here, and check out Doillon’s collaboration with Cat Power above.