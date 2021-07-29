Lou From Paradise, an underground rapper from Staten Island, New York, is the latest artist to grace the Uproxx Studios stage for a Sessions performance that shows off his sinuous flow. Performing his song “James Dean,” Lou (who used to go by Lou The Human, which you might know him by already) spits with a graceful, well-practiced delivery that belies the complexity of his rhymes schemes and the low-key wit behind each bar.

Debuting back in 2017 with Humaniac under his old moniker, Lou’s easy flow and adherence to hip-hop traditions gain him plenty of attention from hardcore hip-hop heads, while his use of deconstructed, bare bones instrumentals marked him as an innovator rather than another stodgy imitator. Among his influences, he cites backpack rap favorites like Mos Def and Talib Kweli, De La Soul, and A Tribe Called Quest, while his love of twisting syllables draws clear inspiration from early Eminem. Basically, if you like beats-and-bars, boom-bap rap, Lou’s music will definitely take you to paradise.

Watch Lou From Paradise’s “James Dean” performance above.

UPROXX Sessions is Uproxx’s performance show featuring the hottest up-and-coming acts you should keep an eye on. Featuring creative direction from LA promotion collective, Ham On Everything, and taking place on our “bathroom” set designed and painted by Julian Gross, UPROXX Sessions is a showcase of some of our favorite performers, who just might soon be yours, too.