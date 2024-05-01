Here Are The Lovers & Friends Festival Set Times For 2024

Lovers & Friends is coming up this weekend, on May 4 in Las Vegas. The one-day lineup this year is pretty killer, so if you’re planning to go, here’s what to know about who’s performing when.

Lovers & Friends Festival Set Times For 2024

On the Lovers Stage, Ginuwine goes on at 12:20 (all times p.m. and PT), Xscape at 1:20, Ne-Yo at 2:30, TLC at 3:30, Ludacris at 4:30, Ciara at 5:30, Snoop Dogg at 6:40, Mary J. Blige at 7:40, Usher (performing Confessions at 9:05, and Janet Jackson at 11:05.

Performers hitting the Friends stage include Ja Rule and Ashanti at 3, Nelly at 4, Nelly Furtado at 5, Gwen Stefani at 6, Lil Wayne (performing The Carter III at 7:10, Backstreet Boys at 8:25, and Alicia Keys at 10:20.

The Crunk Stage will host, among others, Kelly Rowland at 4:05, Jeremih at 5:15, T-Pain at 5:50, Robin Thicke at 7:15, Monica at 9:15, Brandy at 10:05, and Nas at 11.

Highlights from the Bling Stage include Majid Jordan at 4:55, 98 Degrees at 6:10, 6lack at 6:50, Craig David at 7:25, Akon at 8:05, Timbaland at 8:45, Sean Paul at 9:20, Eve at 9:55, Keyshia Cole at 10:30, and M.I.A. at 11:05.

Finally, over at the Poppin’ Stage, there’s Ying Yang Twins at 2:55, Too Short at 3:30, Lupe Fiasco at 4:05, Fabolous at 4:40, E-40 at 5:15, T.I. at 5:50, Fat Joe at 6:25, Jeezy at 7, Rick Ross at 7:35, Method Man and Redman at 8:10, Juvenile at 8:55, Cam’ron at 9:30, Twista at 10, and Paul Wall at 10:35.

