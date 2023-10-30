Welp, Bruno Mars had a nice little vacation there, but it looks like he’s back to being one of the busiest guys in show business soon. After wrapping up a successful Las Vegas residency and humbly bowing out of Grammy consideration for the 2023 awards, Bruno had been flying relatively under the radar for most of the year. Today, though, rising R&B star Lucky Daye announced that Mars would be joining him on his new single, “That’s You,” alongside frequent production partner D’Mile. He also included a snippet of the song, which drops this Wednesday, November 1 — the perfect start to cuffing season.

It’s a big look for Lucky; not only has Bruno’s presence supercharged singles from the likes of Cardi B and Gucci Mane in past years, but “That’s You” arrives just as Lucky is looking to capitalize on having one of the best R&B albums of 2022 amid an overall resurgence of the genre which saw him collaborating with the red-hot Victoria Monét ahead of the release of her well-received album, Jaguar II. Lucky was also one of the beneficiaries of Silk Sonic foregoing the Grammys, receiving nominations for several awards at this year’s ceremony including Best R&B Album, Best R&B Performance, and Best R&B Song. With Bruno on his side, he may be adding to his collection of hardware soon enough.

“That’s You” Feat. Bruno Mars & D’Mile is out on 11/1.