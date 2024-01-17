Katt Williams Previewed A Diss Track About Ludacris During An Interview With Suge Knight

Maybe Katt Williams-Ludacris rap beef was on your 2024 Bingo card after the comedian went full scorched-earth on the entertainment industry earlier this month. If it was, I congratulate you and also recommend you play the lottery immediately, because your foresight is superhuman.

Of course, it’s only natural that some of the celebrities Williams name-checked during his viral appearance on Shannon Sharpe’s podcast would want to respond — in this case, Luda. The Fast & Furious star responded to Williams’ outlandish accusations with a lighthearted verse on his socials, both denying Katt’s claims and sneaking in a jab of his own.

Ironically, Ludacris and Katt were collaborators and friends at one point. In fact, on “Pimpin’ All Over The World,” another song from The Red Light District, the album which contains “Number One Spot,” Katt appears as a guest. But he apparently felt a way about being passed over for a role in the Fast franchise (allegedly), which he attributed to his refusal to participate in Illuminati rituals.

On Club Shay Shay, he claimed that Ludacris cut his hair in 2006 as part of this ritual — never mind the fact that the haircut came three years after his appearance in 2 Fast 2 Furious and his next appearance in the series was five years later, in 2011’s Fast Five. Luda’s response was to suggest that Katt was feeling some sour grapes — and possibly on drugs.

However, it looks like Katt isn’t quite done yet. During another podcast appearance — this time, Suge Knight’s Collect Call, which… yeah, there are too many podcasts — Williams played a bit of a new track, which borrows part of the chorus from Luda’s 2004 hit “Number One Spot” to lash out at the rapper-turned-Christmas-movie-star.

“I’m coming for your number one spot,” he rhymes on the chorus. “One of us a killer, and the other one is not.” In the verse, he goes after Luda directly, rapping, “Oh Chris, I wish it never came to this / And you pissed, rapped for free for the first time but you dissin’ this / The wrong side of history in a time like this / It’s so Ludacris.” It’s uhhhhh…. something.

There’s a little more, but it’s… not great. Katt’s a funny guy and I get why his Club Shay Shay interview was so entertaining for the peanut gallery, but this is one arena in which he’s better off not competing, lest he become the butt of the joke. You can check out the track below.