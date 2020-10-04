Looking to show off their skills in a new medium, Lupe Fiasco and Royce Da 5’9″ have announced a new podcast, entitled The Lupe & Royce Show, in partnership with SayWhat Media. Lupe made the announcement on Instagram, with a caption that read, “SURPRISE!!! Me & @royceda59 decided to do a podcast 2 gether like 2 real geniuses.” You can currently listen to a trailer for the show on Apple Podcasts and Spotify, with a description that reads, “Half conversation between friends, half interview show, and 100% weird.” Lupe also revealed that the podcast features Thomas Frank and will be available starting October 8.

The two rappers last made news together when Lupe asked Royce for permission to replace Joe Budden in the Slaughterhouse rap collective.” Royce quickly turned down the request, but for good reason, as he laster explained. “He’s no ‘group replacement guy.’ He’s great. He’s not just an MC, he’s a ‘master,'” Royce said in an interview with HipHopDX. “That’s something completely different. They’re two totally different kinds of rappers and people. So that’s not a swap.”

The The Lupe & Royce Show announcement comes days after Lupe shared his Tape Tape double-single with Soundtrakk. He also teamed up with Florida producer Kaelin Ellis for their House EP which they released back in July.