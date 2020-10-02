While his last album arrived in 2018 with Drogas Light, Lupe Fiasco has pressed forward with new music this year. Lupe teamed up with Soundtrakk for their double-sided single, Tape Tape, Lupe’s second project of the year. Side A of their new release comes with their “Oh Yes” track. It presents Lupe relying heavily on autotune — much more than what we find of his traditional sound — in order to get some singing. The same is found on Side B for their “Apologetic” collab.

The double-single arrives after Lupe debuted his “BBQ Chicken Freestyle” last week. The freestyle arrived after comparisons between him and Kendrick Lamar arose once again. The conversation was sparked after a fan asked Lupe on Twitter who he believed he was the better lyricist: him or Kendrick. Just like any talented wordsmith would do, Lupe replied and said he was the better lyricist and social media went into a bit of a frenzy as a result of his response. It wasn’t the first time Lupe spoke Kendrick’s lyricism, back in 2018, he said he didn’t believe Kendrick was a “top tier lyricist,” a claim that brought him plenty of backlash online.

Shifting back to the music, Lupe also teamed up with Florida producer Kaelin Ellis for House EP which they released back in July.

You can hear “Oh Yes” and “Apologetic” in the videos above.