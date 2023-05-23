Lupita Nyong'o Janelle Monáe 2016
Lupita Nyong’o Addressed The Rumors That She And Janelle Monáe Used To Date: ‘I Was Not Surprised’

Janelle Monáe and Lupita Nyong’o are great friends, so much so that there have been rumors the two dated each other. Now, speaking to Rolling Stone for a new feature on Monáe, Nyong’o talked about it.

“She has magnetism that they were obviously picking up on,” she said. “She is that enigmatic. People are curious about enigmatic people. I was not surprised. And I don’t mind being associated with her in any capacity.”

Nyong’o also spoke about first meeting Monáe at the Met Gala, following her breakout role in the 2013 movie 12 Years A Slave. She said, “This world is still extremely new to me and unbelievable. [Monáe] came up to me and just gave me the realest hug. I think we may have swayed to the music. She was just like, ‘I’m so proud of you, and just thank you for being you.’ […] At some point, [Monáe] asked me for my phone, put her number in, and said, ‘Let’s stay in touch.’ She was like, ‘I really mean it. If you need anything, I’m here for you.'”

She also said despite their friendship, she doesn’t necessarily feel like she truly knows Monáe: “Just because you’re a close friend of hers doesn’t mean you get to know everything about her. I think that’s what makes her interesting as an artist.”

Read the full feature here.

