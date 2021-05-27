Whether he’s dying his tongue black or carrying around a vial of his girlfriend Megan Fox’s blood, Machine Gun Kelly never seems to run out of antics. According to Tech N9ne, he’s always been that way. Machine Gun Kelly supported Tech N9ne on a record-breaking 2012 tour where his rowdy behavior nearly got them banned from venues.

Tech N9ne recently sat down for an interview with HipHopDX to talk about his experience working with Machine Gun Kelly. The two had embarked an an exhausting 104-day tour in 2012 where they played 99 shows, earning them a spot in the Guinness World Records book. Tech N9ne recalled his fellow musician breaking “every rule” like starting food fights and climbing up on stage equipment:

“MGK broke every rule. Wild boy, he’s a wild boy. We almost didn’t get to come back to venues because of MGK. […] I’m talking about food fights in the lunch room during the day, you know what I’m saying? Everything man, climbing up, breaking sh*t. That was the year I went to his 21st birthday, and then the next year I went to his 22nd birthday party. I think they were both in Vegas too, so I was with him early on.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Tech N9ne said his crazy tour schedule was purposefully planned to set a world record, but it was so exhausting that he’ll never it do it again. “I’m telling you, the last couple of days we were so delirious, we were forgetting the words,” he said. “My people who do the booking, they know we gotta have a break, especially how we do shows. We don’t just stand on stage grabbing our crotch. I’m sizzling, we really out there cardio life. All that 99 shows in 104 days, we did it, me and MGK, never again. We proved it, we can do it.”