Machine Gun Kelly aka Colson Baker is the kind of multi-talented artist who can float easily between music and movies, but his most recent film choice has been a cause of irritation for some. Baker’s latest project is a film called Good News, which Deadline describes as the “the story of the last days of a rising but troubled musician. While the feature is a complete work of fiction, it takes its inspiration from the arcs of such contemporary artists as Mac Miller, Lil Peep, Pop Smoke and Juice WRLD.” Well, the family of at least one of those late musicians is not at all pleased about the project.

Mac Miller’s brother, Miller McCormick, posted an Instagram story today voicing his distaste for the project. “F*ck you, f*ck your movie,” he wrote. “At least change the title.” This is a fair response given the name of the film seems to be a direct reference to a single of the same name off Miller’s posthumous project, Circles. Watching someone disconnected from a loved one make art about their life seems like a pretty brutal process, and the family recently spoke out on a similar matter about an unauthorized biography of Miller.

Machine Gun Kelly and the team behind the film have yet to respond.