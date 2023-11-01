The 2023 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade is just around the corner, now that today is the first day of November. With the event being held each year in New York, viewers and attendees who are looking forward might be wondering who will be performing this year — when it will be hosted on November 23.

Here’s a look at the current lineup — and some of the key highlights.

Jon Batiste is set to open the show. Earlier this year, the Grammy winner released his new album, World Music Radio.

Cher is also one of the performers at the parade this year. She recently announced that she’s made her first Christmas album, and she’s expected to play a selection from that.

Throughout the parade’s runtime, other acts on the lineup include “Bell Biv DeVoe, Brandy, Chicago, En Vogue, ENHYPEN, David Foster and Katharine McPhee, Drew Holcomb And The Neighbors, Jessie James Decker, Ashley Park with the cast and Muppets of Sesame Street, Pentatonix, Paul Russell, Amanda Shaw and Alex Smith and Manuel Turizo,” according to Today.com.

There will also be 16 balloons themed to characters, including new ones like “Beagle Scout Snoopy” and Monkey D. Luffy from One Piece, 26 floats, 12 marching bands, Santa Claus, and thousands of volunteers working to make the Thanksgiving festivity run smoothly.