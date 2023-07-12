Mahalia’s New Album ‘IRL’: Everything We Know So Far

It took almost four years, but at long last, British singer Mahalia is set to release her sophomore album IRL. The gap between her debut Love & Compromise and her upcoming release is reasonable, considering that a whole pandemic took place among other things. With that being said, Mahalia is ready to showcase all the ways that she and her artistry have grown in the last few years. So, before IRL arrives, let’s get you up to speed with all the details about it.
Release Date
IRL will be released on July 14 via Atlantic Records. The project is the singer’s first full-length release since 2019’s Love & Compromise. More information on IRL can be found here.
Tracklist
The tracklist for IRL can be found below.
1. “Ready”
2. “In My Bag”
3. “Terms And Conditions”
4. “In My Head” Feat. Joyce Wrice
5. “Cheat” Feat. JoJo
6. “November” Feat. Stormzy
7. “Hey Stranger”
8. “Isn’t It Strange?”
9. “It’s Not Me, It’s You” Feat. Destin Conrad
10. “Wassup” Feat. Kojey Radical
11. “Lose Lose”
12. “Goodbyes”
13. “IRL”
Features
Through the 13 songs on IRL, listeners will hear guest appearances from Joyce Wrice, JoJo, Destin Conrad, and fellow Brits Stormzy and Kojey Radical.
Singles
Mahalia released three singles ahead of the arrival of IRL. She began with “Terms And Conditions,” a record she worked on with Raye. Next was “Cheat” with JoJo, and finally, she delivered the album’s intro, “Ready,” a week before the album’s release.
Artwork
You can view the artwork for IRL below.
Tour
Mahalia will embark on a UK and European tour later this fall. You can check out the dates for those below and stay tuned for North American dates.
10/08/2023 — Leeds, UK @ O2 Academy
10/10/2023 — Glasgow, UK @ SWG3 Galvanizers
10/11/2023 — Manchester, UK @ Academy
10/13/2023 — Dublin, IE @ Vicar Street
10/14/2023 — Belfast, UK @ Mandela Hall
10/16/2023 — Bristol, UK @ O2 Academy
10/19/2023 — London, UK @ Eventim Apollo
10/20/2023 — Birmingham, UK @ O2 Academy
10/31/2023 — Paris, FR @ Trianon
11/01/2023 — Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso
11/02/2023 — Brussels, BE @ La Madeleine
11/04/2023 — Cologne, DE @ Gebäude 9
11/05/2023 — Utrecht, NL @ Ronda
11/07/2023 — Berlin, DE @ Columbia Theatre
More Details
Mahalia shared details about IRL about the album in a press release. You can read it below
This is a real reflection of the journeys I’ve had, what actually happened, and a celebration of everyone who got me there. There are names and family members I mention because it all helped in shaping who I am. I’m so proud of this album, and so proud of how much I challenged myself to just let those stories out.
