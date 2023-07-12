Mahalia’s New Album ‘IRL’: Everything We Know So Far

It took almost four years, but at long last, British singer Mahalia is set to release her sophomore album IRL. The gap between her debut Love & Compromise and her upcoming release is reasonable, considering that a whole pandemic took place among other things. With that being said, Mahalia is ready to showcase all the ways that she and her artistry have grown in the last few years. So, before IRL arrives, let’s get you up to speed with all the details about it.

Release Date IRL will be released on July 14 via Atlantic Records. The project is the singer’s first full-length release since 2019’s Love & Compromise. More information on IRL can be found here. Tracklist The tracklist for IRL can be found below. 1. “Ready”

2. “In My Bag”

3. “Terms And Conditions”

4. “In My Head” Feat. Joyce Wrice

5. “Cheat” Feat. JoJo

6. “November” Feat. Stormzy

7. “Hey Stranger”

8. “Isn’t It Strange?”

9. “It’s Not Me, It’s You” Feat. Destin Conrad

10. “Wassup” Feat. Kojey Radical

11. “Lose Lose”

12. “Goodbyes”

13. “IRL”

Features Through the 13 songs on IRL, listeners will hear guest appearances from Joyce Wrice, JoJo, Destin Conrad, and fellow Brits Stormzy and Kojey Radical. Singles Mahalia released three singles ahead of the arrival of IRL. She began with “Terms And Conditions,” a record she worked on with Raye. Next was “Cheat” with JoJo, and finally, she delivered the album’s intro, “Ready,” a week before the album’s release.

Artwork You can view the artwork for IRL below. View this post on Instagram A post shared by mahalia (@mahalia) Tour Mahalia will embark on a UK and European tour later this fall. You can check out the dates for those below and stay tuned for North American dates. 10/08/2023 — Leeds, UK @ O2 Academy

10/10/2023 — Glasgow, UK @ SWG3 Galvanizers

10/11/2023 — Manchester, UK @ Academy

10/13/2023 — Dublin, IE @ Vicar Street

10/14/2023 — Belfast, UK @ Mandela Hall

10/16/2023 — Bristol, UK @ O2 Academy

10/19/2023 — London, UK @ Eventim Apollo

10/20/2023 — Birmingham, UK @ O2 Academy

10/31/2023 — Paris, FR @ Trianon

11/01/2023 — Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso

11/02/2023 — Brussels, BE @ La Madeleine

11/04/2023 — Cologne, DE @ Gebäude 9

11/05/2023 — Utrecht, NL @ Ronda

11/07/2023 — Berlin, DE @ Columbia Theatre