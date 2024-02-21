mahalia
Here Is Mahalia’s ‘In Real Life’ Tour Setlist

UK singer Mahalia is currently on her In Real Life Tour promoting the album of the same name. The album, which features Destin Conrad, JoJo, Joyce Wrice, Kojey Radical, and Stormzy was dropped last July 14, while the tour itself began earlier this week in Vancouver, British Columbia (shout out to Nardwuar).

You can see Mahalia’s In Real Life Tour setlist below, courtesy of setlist.fm.

  1. Ready
  2. Simmer
  3. Isn’t It Strange?
  4. Plastic Plants
  5. In My Bag
  6. Do Not Disturb
  7. Lose Lose
  8. Letter to Ur Ex
  9. Sober
  10. Cheat
  11. Grateful
  12. Hey Stranger
  13. November
  14. Wassup
  15. What You Did
  16. It’s Not Me, It’s You
  17. Terms and Conditions
  18. I Wish I Missed My Ex

Mahalia’s In Real Life Tour Dates

02/21/2024 — Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater
02/22/2024 — Seattle, WA @ Neptune
02/24/2024 — Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades
02/25/2024 — San Francisco, CA @ The Regency Ballroom
02/27/2024 — Santa Cruz, CA @ The Catalyst
02/28/2024 — Los Angeles, CA @ Belasco Theatre
03/01/2024 — San Diego, CA @ House of Blues
03/02/2024 — Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom
03/03/2024 — Tucson, AZ @ 191 Toole
03/05/2024 — Denver, CO @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
03/07/2024 — Dallas, TX @ HOB Cambridge Room
03/08/2024 — Austin, TX @ Scoot Inn
03/09/2024 — Houston, TX @ House of Blues
03/11/2024 — Atlanta, GA @ Buckhead Theatre
03/13/2024 — Charlotte, NC @ The Underground
03/14/2024 — Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore Silver Spring
03/16/2024 — Philadelphia, PA @ Theatre of Living Arts (TLA)
03/17/2024 — New York, NY @ Irving Plaza
03/20/2024 — Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club
03/22/2024 — Toronto, ON @ History
03/23/2024 — Montreal, QC @ Beanfield Theatre
03/25/2024 — Detroit, MI @ Shelter
03/26/2024 — Chicago, IL @ House of Blues

