Here Is Mahalia’s ‘In Real Life’ Tour Setlist

UK singer Mahalia is currently on her In Real Life Tour promoting the album of the same name. The album, which features Destin Conrad, JoJo, Joyce Wrice, Kojey Radical, and Stormzy was dropped last July 14, while the tour itself began earlier this week in Vancouver, British Columbia (shout out to Nardwuar).

