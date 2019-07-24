So far in 2019, Majid Jordan have maintained a low profile. Last year, they toured in support of their 2017 album The Space Between, and hopped on Zhu’s “Coming Home,” but now they’re back with the first new song of the year, “Caught Up.” They also shared a Mathew Dillon Cohen-directed video for the slow-burning, Khalid-featuring track. The clip follows the duo on a road trip that gets weird before they meet up with Khalid and things level out.

Majid Al Maskati explained the meaning of the song, saying, “‘Caught Up’ is a song about getting carried away. We have an interesting, impermanent relationship with LA. It’s a really amazing place to connect with artists. But spend too much time out here and you start losing sight of life outside of the bubble. It’s that gorgeous scenery and culture mixed with the parties, the people and the glamour that leave you caught up and drifting away from home and the ones you love the most.”

Meanwhile, Jordan Ullman spoke about working with Khalid, saying it was a great process: “We first met Khalid in LA. Like us, he is always on the go, but we managed to come back together in LA to finish the record. Majid and I are always inspired by our surroundings, and LA has so much to offer in terms of sights and sounds. And I think we’ve all had moments where we have felt like we’re really caught up in this city. I took that energy and put it into the production. This song is a great start to the next chapter of where we’re going with our music and I’m grateful to have made a lifelong friend in Khalid.”

Watch the video for “Caught Up” above.