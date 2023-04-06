The crossover we never knew we needed: Jack Black shared a photo with the one and only Lizzo on Instagram. The pair are working together in the Disney+ series The Mandalorian, and in the picture it looks like they’re both having a great time on set.

“So fun working with @lizzobeeating on @themandalorian as the king and queen of Plazir-15!!!” Black wrote in the caption.

Lizzo shared her own posts as well:

The “About Damn Time” singer was only making a cameo. This happens during episode 6 of season 3, playing the role of the Dutchess Of Plazir-15, who is Black’s wife. Fans loved this unexpected coupling.

Meanwhile, Lizzo’s deal with Amazon Studios was recently extended since her Watch Out For The Big Grrrls show won an Emmy. “I’m thrilled to continue this partnership with the Amazon team after an incredible experience on season one of Watch Out for the Big Grrrls,” she shared about the exciting news in a statement. “I’ve witnessed lives change through this show, and I’m grateful for the opportunity to continue making space for even more Big Grrrls around the world to shine and break down barriers across this industry.”

Lizzo is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.