Mannequin Pussy Made A Colorful, ’70s-Style Horror Mini Movie With Their ‘Cream’ Video

Music News Editor
06.17.19

Philadelphia punk rockers and explicit-band-namers Mannequin Pussy are gearing up to release their first album on Epitaph, Patience. That’s what it’s going to take to wait for the record to drop, but in the meantime, they’ve been sharing previews. The latest is a new video for “Cream,” which is a play off ’70s horror movies, but with more colorful settings.

It features a bunch of classic tropes: people getting grabbed through mirrors, creepy masks, demons, unexpected clones, and that sort of thing. The band’s Marisa Dabice said of the clip, “For the music video, we wanted to create a creepy, monochromatic and colorful world. The director, Hanna Hamilton, tapped into the lyrics of the song and created a story around them. Being followed by and possessed by an entity that controls the people around it. It feels like a classic 70s horror movie that I wish existed in real life.”

Hamilton added, “‘Cream’ was inspired by the idea of working with Marisa and her sister. I wanted them to play each others’ doppelgänger in traditional horror tropes. This idea guided the design of the sets: 3 movable rooms each made to support a specific practical effect.”

Watch the video for “Cream” above.

Patience is out 06/21 via Epitaph. Pre-order it here.

Around The Web

TAGSCreamMannequin PussyPatience
UPROXX Instagram

Listen To This

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

06.17.19 4 hours ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

06.11.19 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

06.11.19 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

06.10.19 1 week ago
Crate-Digging: Devin Finch, Mini Trees, And More Bandcamp Albums From May

Crate-Digging: Devin Finch, Mini Trees, And More Bandcamp Albums From May

06.04.19 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

06.04.19 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP