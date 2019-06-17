Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Philadelphia punk rockers and explicit-band-namers Mannequin Pussy are gearing up to release their first album on Epitaph, Patience. That’s what it’s going to take to wait for the record to drop, but in the meantime, they’ve been sharing previews. The latest is a new video for “Cream,” which is a play off ’70s horror movies, but with more colorful settings.

It features a bunch of classic tropes: people getting grabbed through mirrors, creepy masks, demons, unexpected clones, and that sort of thing. The band’s Marisa Dabice said of the clip, “For the music video, we wanted to create a creepy, monochromatic and colorful world. The director, Hanna Hamilton, tapped into the lyrics of the song and created a story around them. Being followed by and possessed by an entity that controls the people around it. It feels like a classic 70s horror movie that I wish existed in real life.”

Hamilton added, “‘Cream’ was inspired by the idea of working with Marisa and her sister. I wanted them to play each others’ doppelgänger in traditional horror tropes. This idea guided the design of the sets: 3 movable rooms each made to support a specific practical effect.”

Watch the video for “Cream” above.

Patience is out 06/21 via Epitaph. Pre-order it here.