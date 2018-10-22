Mariah Carey Announces Her 2019 North American Tour Dates

Following last week’s announcement of her new album, Caution, Mariah Carey shared on social media this morning that she will tour North America in 2019. On this tour, Carey will make stops at historic theaters such as Radio City Music Hall in New York, Philadelphia’s Metropolitan Opera House, and the Chicago Theatre. Carey has toured regularly throughout her whole career, but this will be the first time Carey has visited many of these cities in almost a decade.
Before hitting the road in North America, Carey is touring Asia beginning this week, and is performing Christmas shows in major European cities in December. Earlier this year, Carey had a headlining residency at the Colosseum at Las Vegas’ Caesars Palace, and Carey will return there for more shows in February.
Mariah Carey’s album Caution will be released on November 16. Check out Carey’s North American tour dates below.
02/27 — Dallas, TX @ Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
03/01 — Houston, TX @ Smart Financial Centre
03/02 — Biloxi, MS @ Beau Rivage Theatre
03/05 — Atlanta, GA @ Fox Theatre
03/06 — Louisville, KY @ Louisville Palace Theatre
03/08 — Detroit, MI @ Fox Theatre
03/09 — Indianapolis, IN @ Murat Centre
03/11 — Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre
03/13 — Minneapolis, MN @ State Theatre
03/15 — Milwaukee, WI @ Miller High Life Theatre
03/16 — St. Louis, MO @ Stifel Theatre
03/18 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Benedum Centre
03/20 — Toronto, ON @ Sony Centre for the Performing Arts
03/21 — Orillia, ON @ Casino Rama
03/23 — Buffalo, NY @ Shea’s PAC
03/25 — New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall
03/28 — Boston, MA @ Boch Center Wang Theatre
03/30 — Atlantic City, NJ @ Hard Rock Live
03/31 — Washington, DC @ MGM National Harbour
04/03 — Philadelphia, PA @ Metropolitan Opera House
04/05 — Wallingford, CT @ Toyota Presents Oakdale Theatre
04/06 — Bethlehem, PA @ Sands Bethlehem Events Center
Join The Discussion: Log In With