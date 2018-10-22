Mariah Carey Announces Her 2019 North American Tour Dates

Getty Image

Following last week’s announcement of her new album, Caution, Mariah Carey shared on social media this morning that she will tour North America in 2019. On this tour, Carey will make stops at historic theaters such as Radio City Music Hall in New York, Philadelphia’s Metropolitan Opera House, and the Chicago Theatre. Carey has toured regularly throughout her whole career, but this will be the first time Carey has visited many of these cities in almost a decade.

I'm so excited to bring the CAUTION WORLD TOUR to you, starting Feb 2019! ⚠ I can't wait to perform songs from the new album + some of our favorites 💖 HBF Presales begin tomorrow! Public on sale 10/26 @ 10am 🦋🎵 #CAUTION https://t.co/iCGLcnrLHj pic.twitter.com/ABrZ7RBg6N — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) October 22, 2018

Before hitting the road in North America, Carey is touring Asia beginning this week, and is performing Christmas shows in major European cities in December. Earlier this year, Carey had a headlining residency at the Colosseum at Las Vegas’ Caesars Palace, and Carey will return there for more shows in February.

Mariah Carey’s album Caution will be released on November 16. Check out Carey’s North American tour dates below.

02/27 — Dallas, TX @ Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

03/01 — Houston, TX @ Smart Financial Centre

03/02 — Biloxi, MS @ Beau Rivage Theatre

03/05 — Atlanta, GA @ Fox Theatre

03/06 — Louisville, KY @ Louisville Palace Theatre

03/08 — Detroit, MI @ Fox Theatre

03/09 — Indianapolis, IN @ Murat Centre

03/11 — Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre

03/13 — Minneapolis, MN @ State Theatre

03/15 — Milwaukee, WI @ Miller High Life Theatre

03/16 — St. Louis, MO @ Stifel Theatre

03/18 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Benedum Centre

03/20 — Toronto, ON @ Sony Centre for the Performing Arts

03/21 — Orillia, ON @ Casino Rama

03/23 — Buffalo, NY @ Shea’s PAC

03/25 — New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall

03/28 — Boston, MA @ Boch Center Wang Theatre

03/30 — Atlantic City, NJ @ Hard Rock Live

03/31 — Washington, DC @ MGM National Harbour

04/03 — Philadelphia, PA @ Metropolitan Opera House

04/05 — Wallingford, CT @ Toyota Presents Oakdale Theatre

04/06 — Bethlehem, PA @ Sands Bethlehem Events Center