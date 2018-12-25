Mariah Carey’s ‘All I Want For Christmas Is You’ Broke XXXTentacion’s Spotify Streaming Record

12.25.18 2 hours ago

Mariah Carey had a pretty incredible Christmas, and so did Spotify. The streaming music giant was a mainstay in homes around the world at Christmas parties, and on Christmas Eve a decades-old song made streaming history in a big way.

According to Spotify’s streaming data, Carey’s 1994 banger “All I Want For Christmas Is You” was the most popular song streamed on December 24. The more than 10 million streams topped a list loaded with holiday songs like Wham’s “Last Christmas.”

And for good reason! The song was an instant holiday classic, but this year it seems people have found a new appreciation for the modern classic that somehow seems to be timeless. And that resurgence helped Carey break Spotify’s record for most streams in a single day for a song. The song topped the mark set earlier this year by XXXTentacion’s “Sad!” That mark was set on June 18th, the day after the rapper died in a Florida shooting.

Monday’s record-breaking streaming numbers not only gave Carey the most streamed track in a single day of the company’s history, but it also crushed the previous mark for a female artist’s single day streaming total. Even Carey couldn’t believe it, tweeting in exasperation about how the 24-year-old song shattered Spotify’s record books this holiday season.

