Marilyn Manson Is Ringing In Halloween By Selling Dildos With His Face On Them

10.18.18 1 hour ago

YouTube

There are many ways to celebrate Halloween. Most civilians dress up and go to parties. Cinephiles binge on classic horror movies. Journalists write endless lists. But Marilyn Manson has always stood out from the pack. And that’s why he’s now selling dildos with his face on them, for anyone still participating in the dildo bump brought on by Best Picture Oscar-winner The Shape of Water.

This one was caught by Pitchfork, who saw that Manson — the ’90s goth shock metal god who briefly became a pretty good glam rocker in the early aughts and who doled some of the most trenchant observations in Michael Moore’s Bowling for Columbine — was posting the merch section of his personal website on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram

I guess this is…Halloween. #dickortreat

A post shared by Marilyn Manson (@marilynmanson) on

Look and you shall find a Marilyn Manson-themed stencil etching you can put on your pumpkin, if that’s your bag. But casually sitting right below it is an 8-inch dildo with Manson’s head on the, well, head, plus a complimentary dildo bag for your new Marilyn Manson dildo.

