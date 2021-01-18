Getty Image
The Music World Pays Tribute To Martin Luther King Jr. On MLK Day

Today (January 18) is Martin Luther King Jr. Day, and as a result, the civil rights leader has been trending on Twitter all day. As part of that, folks in the music world have taken time to honor the late hero.

Lil Wayne, for example, wrote, “Because he had a dream I am able to live out my dreams. I am forever mindful. Forever grateful. Because he had a dream I’ll never stop dreaming and dreams are forever. King. Forever.” Ice T also tweeted, “Martin Luther King Jr. stood for equality, unity and EVERYTHING we are STILL trying to achieve in America… And they killed him. Let that sink in today..”

The Recording Academy noted that Dr. King is actually a Grammy Award winner, as he posthumously took home Best Spoken Word Recording trophy in 1971 for “Why I Oppose The War In Vietnam.”

Freddie Gibbs also came through with a photo of King sticking up the middle finger and captioned it simply, “Mood.”

Although not music-related, also noteworthy is a tweet from King’s son, Martin Luther King III. He shared a photo of himself with his father and wrote, “My father’s dream is not just a speech he gave or an idyllic view of what could be. My father’s dream is something we must all choose each and every day to work towards. Together, we are all my father’s legacy.”

Check out some more tweets about King from musicians below.

