We are weeks away from Masego‘s self-titled sophomore album. Ahead of the album, the singer and instrumentalist has finally unveiled the album cover, release date, and tracklist, and has shared three promising singles. Not to mention, the supporting tour is nearly sold out. Less than a month out from the release of Masego, we have everything you need to know about the promising project.

Release date Masego will arrive 3/3 via EQT Recordings and Capitol. You can pre-save it here. Tracklist 1. “Black Anime”

2. “Sax 5th Avenue”

3. “What’s Your Flavour”

4. “Afraid of Water”

5. “Down In The Dumps”

6. “You Play With My Heart”

7. “Remembering Sundays”

8. “Who Cares Anyway”

9. “Bye Bye My Love”

10. “Say You Want Me”

11. “Two Sides”

12. “You Never Visit Me”

13. “In Style”

14. “Eternal Sunshine (Firepit)”

Features Though the features aren’t listed in the tracklist, a press release noted that Masego has collaborated with Kelvin Wootan, Louie Lastic, Richie Souf, Monte Booker, WaveIQ, and Rocaine. Artwork You can see the artwork for Masego below.