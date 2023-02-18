We are weeks away from Masego‘s self-titled sophomore album. Ahead of the album, the singer and instrumentalist has finally unveiled the album cover, release date, and tracklist, and has shared three promising singles. Not to mention, the supporting tour is nearly sold out.
Less than a month out from the release of Masego, we have everything you need to know about the promising project.
Release date
Masego will arrive 3/3 via EQT Recordings and Capitol. You can pre-save it here.
Tracklist
1. “Black Anime”
2. “Sax 5th Avenue”
3. “What’s Your Flavour”
4. “Afraid of Water”
5. “Down In The Dumps”
6. “You Play With My Heart”
7. “Remembering Sundays”
8. “Who Cares Anyway”
9. “Bye Bye My Love”
10. “Say You Want Me”
11. “Two Sides”
12. “You Never Visit Me”
13. “In Style”
14. “Eternal Sunshine (Firepit)”
Features
Though the features aren’t listed in the tracklist, a press release noted that Masego has collaborated with Kelvin Wootan, Louie Lastic, Richie Souf, Monte Booker, WaveIQ, and Rocaine.
Artwork
You can see the artwork for Masego below.
Singles
So far, Masego has released the songs “Say You Want Me,” “Two Sides,” and “You Never Visit Me” from the album.
Tour dates
Masego’s You Never Visit Me tour will kick off on Monday, March 13. You can see the list of dates below.
03/13 — Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory
03/14 — San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield
03/16 — Seattle, WA @ Showbox Sodo
03/17 — Vancouver, BC @ Vogue Theatre
03/18 — Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater
03/20 — Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre
03/23 — Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue
03/24 — Chicago, IL @ The Vic Theatre
03/25 — Detroit, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre
03/28 — Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theatre
03/29 — Toronto, ON @ History
03/31 — Boston, MA @ House of Blues
04/01 — New York, NY @ Terminal 5
04/04 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore
04/05 — Baltimore, MD @ Rams Head Live
04/07 — Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore
04/09 — Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore
04/11 — Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works
04/12 — Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle
04/14 — St. Petersburg, FL @ Jannus Live
04/15 — Orlando, FL @ House of Blues
04/16 — Miami, FL @ The Oasis-Wynwood
04/19 — New Orleans, LA @ Republic NOLA
04/21 — Dallas, TX @ House of Blues
04/22 — Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live
04/23 — Austin, TX @ Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater
04/26 — Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren
04/27 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern