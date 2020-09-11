Burgeoning rap star MBNel was born and raised in the gritty streets of Stockton, California and he represents the way of life that many people are subjected to what is reportedly one of the most dangerous cities in America. His storytelling capabilities are both aggressive and compassionate, always on a melodic and understanding beat. He raps from the heart about what he knows growing up as a first-generation Filipino-American and his story has certainly struck a chord with a fanbase that has been ever-growing since he released “In My City” nearly two years ago and kicked off The Yellow Tapes mixtape series with Stupid Young.

This fall, Nel is continuing to offer a lyrical space of hope with his Child Of The Trenches mixtape series and its second installation Child Of The Trenches II is expected to be released on September 24. Today, the Muddy Boyz rapper officially released his single “Thru The Night” to DSPs as one of six songs off the project. Fan-favorite “Sincerely” is also expected to make an appearance on Child Of The Trenches II.

Ahead of the EP’s release, I spoke with MBNel about Child Of The Trenches, what fans can expect with the follow-up and his favorite tracks from the project, as part of our Fall Music Preview.

Check out the full interview with MBNel below.