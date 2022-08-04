Flatbush Zombies‘ Meechy Darko is dropping his album Gothic Luxury later this month and today, he shared the tracklist and cover art to give fans a glimpse of what to expect from his solo debut. Gothic Luxury, dropping August 26 on Loma Vista Recordings, will boast 13 tracks (including the previously released “Kill Us All” and “Get Lit Or Die Tryin’“) supported by appearances from Black Thought, Busta Rhymes, Denzel Curry, Kirk Knight, and Vita. To accompany the reveal, Meechy also released the album’s third single, “On God,” which features Freddie Gibbs and A-Trak. You can check that out above.

Gothic Luxury, which features production by Dot Da Genius, Jay Versace, and Tyler Dopps, was inspired by the death of Meechy’s father in 2020. Ryan Simms was shot to death by Miami police officers in January after allegedly threatening them with a knife. One officer was hospitalized with a stab wound. In response, Meechy issued a statement reading:

My heart is shattered. Never ever in my life felt pain like this before. On January 12th My father was Shot & Killed by Miami PD. I’m trying to stay strong and be tough for him. ’m filled with so many emotions right now. I don’t want to come on here for any type of sympathy. I want to spread this message. To Any and everyone out there dealing with Mental illness. Please get help. To Any and everyone out there that has a loved one dealing with mental illness. Please help them. It’s not an easy road but it’s one that needs to be taken. I wish there was a handbook or some type of guide for this. This has been a Battle that My Family and I have been dealing with for over a decade, suffering in silence. I used to think there was strength in that. Like a badge of honor or something…like I’m some kinda warrior cus I can take the burden and not ever have to say much about it. Hmmm…Wonder who I learned that super power from. I was wrong though. We was wrong. Real strength is dropping the veil.

You can see the Gothic Luxury tracklist, due on 8/26, below.

01. “The Genesis”

02. “Cursed” Feat. Kirk Knight & Vita

03. “Never Forgettin’”

04. “Kill Us All (K.U.A.)”

05. “Lavï$H Habits (Gothika)”

06. “Get Lit or Die Tryin’”

07. “On God” Feat. Freddie Gibbs & A-Trak

08. “The Moma” Feat. Black Thought

09. “Prada U”

10. “What If?”

11. “Hennessy & Halos”

12. “Lost Souls” Feat. Denzel Curry & Busta Rhymes

13. “Blk Magic”