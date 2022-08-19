Meechy Darko Shows He Is ‘The Truth’ In His Fiery Funk Flex Freestyle

Meechy Darko is gearing up for the release of his solo debut album Gothic Luxury, and what better way than a freestyle at one of the classic hip-hop stations in New York City? The Flatbush Zombies member stopped by Funk Flex’s Hot 97 show Tuesday (August 16) to lay some heavy bars over Pharoahe Monch’s “The Truth.”

Darko had no interest in long talking, and instead got right to the rapping with “Easy to turn from self-reflective to self-destructive/ But when you diss my sh** even the robbers love it/ B****es love my aura, then they hear my story/ If I f**k they mom’s right invite ’em to the orgy.” If the cover art and tracklist reveal a few weeks ago didn’t get the momentum going, this performance sure did.

Gothic Luxury will arrive August 26 via Durt Cobain and Loma Vista. The album, executive produced by Dot Da Genius, will feature Busta Rhymes, Black Thought, Freddie Gibbs, Denzel Curry, and more. So far, Darko has shared “On God” featuring Gibbs and A-Trak, “Get Lit Or Die Tryin’,” and “Kill Us All (K.U.A.).”

Check out Meechy Darko’s Funk Flex freestyle above.

Gothic Luxury is out 8/26 via Durt Cobain and Loma Vista. Pre-save it here.