Meek Mill Drops The ‘Heathenism’ EP While Proclaiming He ‘Ain’t Gay’ In Response To Diddy Rumors

Yesterday (February 28) was an unusual day for Meek Mill. The rapper found himself at the center of online conversations after he appeared to be referenced in a lawsuit filed against Diddy. The suit claims that Diddy said he had sex with a rapper whose name was redacted from the document. A footnote clarified of the redaction, though, “He is a Philadelphia Rapper who dated Nicki Minaj,” which many saw as proof it was Mill the document was addressing.

Mill then got into it with DJ Akademiks, and not long after that, he dropped Heathenism, a new five-track EP that includes features from Future and Fivio Foreign.

Before and after the release of the project, Meek took to X (formerly Twitter) to continue sharing his thoughts on the Diddy situation. He wrote in one tweet, “The 2 things they say … we snitching or we gay ….we generating 100’s of millions from music it’s not a coincidence we all gay and snitches …. They are powering this stuff even if it’s fake! The goal is to disrupt the hip hop community…. I own this music that drop tomar play it!!!!!”

Meek added in another, “Every black blog site enhanced that post to make me seem gay…. I change laws for our people I donate millions … they are designed to destroy the image of black leaders! It can’t work with me tho you gotta really kill me and I still will get bigger after death! This god not me lol.” He also wrote, “When I got a girl around me I’m f#%king her twice a day lol ask some of ya favorites … p*ssy don’t control me but it’s like a high… one love to the gay people but that juicy p#%sy do it for meeeeee [smiling emoji] I done ran red lights to get that feeling yall weird on here like devils lol.”

In response to one user who wrote, “Meek you have the right to remain silent,” the rapper replied, “I have the right to say I ain’t gay and I’ll trash anybody that play with my manhood lol.”

