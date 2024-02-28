It was revealed a few days ago that Diddy (real name Sean Combs) is facing a sexual harassment and assault lawsuit filed against him by former collaborator Rodney “Lil Rod Madeit” Jones. Since then, some have made note that Meek Mill and Usher appear to be referenced in the lawsuit.

Why Was Meek Mill Mentioned In A New Diddy Lawsuit?

Mill is not directly mentioned in the lawsuit. However, one excerpt from it reads, “Mr. Combs informed Mr. Jones that he had engaged in sexual intercourse with rapper[5] (REDACTED), R&B singer[6] (REDACTED), and Stevie J.” This is according to a report from XXL, which obtained a copy of the lawsuit, and also according to a video of internet personality DJ Akademiks looking over the actual lawsuit. The footnote for 5 reads, “He is a Philadelphia Rapper who dated Nicki Minaj,” and the footnote for 6 says, “He performed at the Superbowl and had a successful Vegas residency.”

Some people connected the dots and came to the conclusion that the notes seem to identify Meek and Usher as the redacted names.

In a statement shared with XXL, Diddy’s attorney Shawn Holley responded to the suit, saying, “Lil Rod is nothing more than a liar who filed a $30 million lawsuit shamelessly looking for an undeserved payday. His reckless name-dropping about events that are pure fiction and simply did not happen is nothing more than a transparent attempt to garner headlines. We have overwhelming, indisputable proof that his claims are complete lies. Our attempts to share this proof with Mr. Jones’ attorney, Tyrone Blackburn, have been ignored, as Mr. Blackburn refuses to return our calls. We will address these outlandish allegations in court and take all appropriate action against those who make them.”