2024 seems to be off to a peaceful start in rap music. During a recent interview, Kid Cudi confirmed his relationship with Kanye West had been mended. This revelation, in a convoluted way, helped to put an end to his feud with Lupe Fiasco. Now, Meek Mill has come out to quash a longstanding beef rumor.

On January 20, the “Ima Boss” rapper prompted his followers on X (formerly Twitter) to submit questions, and he’d answer them truthfully. One of the questions posed to Meek surrounded his relationship with former Maybach Music Group collaborator Wale. Meek immediately shut it down when asked if the pair had any issues.

“Hell no,” he wrote. “We had our arguments before… years back. But I came in this game getting money with him. I’m not holding any grudges against my people. And for what?”

Hellllllllllllll no… we had our arguments b4 years back but I came in this game getting money with him …I’m not holding no grudges against my peoples.. and for what??? https://t.co/mwwJn9kyDL — MeekMill (@MeekMill) January 20, 2024

Similarly, during a sit-down with Drink Champs in October 2021, Wale also dismissed the fable. As host Nore asked him about reports that Rick Ross and Meek Mill had him barred from entering their private section at a nightclub, Wale laughed off the story.

“I don’t know sh*t about that,” he said. “That sh*t don’t even sound real to me. I talked to both of them n****s all the time. I ain’t hear nothing like that. If I ain’t hear nothing like that, I can’t say.”

Not that this has been cleared up; maybe the two will finally give supporters a new track.

Meek Mill is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.