Ever since he was set free from the Philadelphia penal system, Meek Mill has worked to follow in the footsteps of his mentor Jay-Z and diversify his revenue streams by any means necessary. While most of the attention has rightly gone to business moves after he became co-owner of the Lids apparel company and signed his Dream Chasers Records label to Jay’s Roc Nation imprint, it looks like he’s adding some on-camera work to his behind-the-scenes moves this spring with his film debut Charm City Kings. He shared the trailer on social media earlier today; you can watch it via YouTube up top.

I used to dream of doing a bike life movie now look 🤦🏾‍♂️ charms city Kings April 10th pic.twitter.com/75WsTJqYvh — Meek Mill (@MeekMill) January 15, 2020

Co-produced by Will Smith’s Overbrook Entertainment and directed by Puerto Rican director Angel Manuel Soto, Charm City Kings is adapted from a a story by Kirk Sullivan, Chris Boyd, and Moonlight‘s Barry Jenkins. It follows Mouse, a Baltimore youth who wants to join a group of dirt bike riders who “rule the summertime streets” according to the logline from the Sundance Film Festival’s movie page. Mouse’s lifestyle comes into conflict with his home life after Meek Mill’s character, the leader of the bike gang, takes him under his wing. Charm City Kings is set to premiere at Sundance later this month and for wide release April 10.

