As the new social app Clubhouse gains popularity and momentum, it continues to be a focal point for both education and drama. While many users note that it has offered a chance to network with luminaries in numerous fields, learning from the best in music and entertainment, not every room has proven to be productive. Unmoderated arguments and shameful antics are just as likely to break out, while calling celebrities to the stage sometimes becomes a bad idea, resulting in Twitter trending topics meting out judgment on their behavior.

The latest star to receive this treatment is Meek Mill, who somehow found himself in a heated argument with another man in a Philadelphia meet-and-greet discussion. A recording of the intense shouting match found its way onto Twitter and from there, the boo birds came out in force to make fun of Meek for his impassioned responses.

Meek Mill spazzes out on ClubHouse pic.twitter.com/2g7kptSD0R — Hona Costello | 1210 subscribers on YT (@HonaCostello) December 29, 2020

meek mill on clubhouse when his battery dies mid-rant pic.twitter.com/r3B7iwlBpZ — Jazz (@jazz_thekid) December 29, 2020

Meek mill when you don’t agree with him pic.twitter.com/UiXeuYAFdY — The Ron and Only (@okeke_ronaldo) December 29, 2020

meek mill screaming at his phone on clubhouse at 4am pic.twitter.com/EKBPf6fkVO — Thee Booch (@stawpfeenin) December 29, 2020

For his part, Meek seems to have calmed down and acknowledged his overreaction. He appeared on Twitter in the wee hours of the morning today to apologize and explain himself. “Ima have a better reaction in 2021,” he promised. “I apologize when snap out sometimes ..then convos that stem from hatred, strike me hard from my upbringing!” He related the antsy feelings that prompted his outburst to recently losing a close friend. “After that nip sh*t my hatred level went up,” he explained. “I’ma boss up leave it in 2020!”

🤗 ima have a better reaction in 2021… I apologize when snap out sometimes ..then convos that stem from hatred, strike me hard from my upbringing! After that nip shit my hatred level went up I’ma boss up leave it in 2020! — Meek Mill (@MeekMill) December 29, 2020

Check out Meek’s response above.