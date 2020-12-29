Getty Image
Meek Mill Blames Nipsey Hussle’s Death For His Recent Fight On Clubhouse: ‘My Hatred Level Went Up’

As the new social app Clubhouse gains popularity and momentum, it continues to be a focal point for both education and drama. While many users note that it has offered a chance to network with luminaries in numerous fields, learning from the best in music and entertainment, not every room has proven to be productive. Unmoderated arguments and shameful antics are just as likely to break out, while calling celebrities to the stage sometimes becomes a bad idea, resulting in Twitter trending topics meting out judgment on their behavior.

The latest star to receive this treatment is Meek Mill, who somehow found himself in a heated argument with another man in a Philadelphia meet-and-greet discussion. A recording of the intense shouting match found its way onto Twitter and from there, the boo birds came out in force to make fun of Meek for his impassioned responses.

For his part, Meek seems to have calmed down and acknowledged his overreaction. He appeared on Twitter in the wee hours of the morning today to apologize and explain himself. “Ima have a better reaction in 2021,” he promised. “I apologize when snap out sometimes ..then convos that stem from hatred, strike me hard from my upbringing!” He related the antsy feelings that prompted his outburst to recently losing a close friend. “After that nip sh*t my hatred level went up,” he explained. “I’ma boss up leave it in 2020!”

