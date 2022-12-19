In what was truly the end of an era, Meek Mill deactivated his Twitter account over the weekend, heading for greener pastures elsewhere on the internet. However, unlike many who ditched the Bird App recently over new owner Elon Musk’s prolific bumbling, Meek had his own reasons for leaving. After over a decade of interactions that were doubtlessly as frustrating for him as they were hilarious for everyone else, Meek decided to give up on the platform, explaining his rationale and detailing his future plans in one last tweet, which was captured for posterity by 2cool2blog.

“Ima deactivate Twitter forever and go to a new social where it’s more good vibes based off building, creating and motivation,” he explained. “Whoever run my sh*t turn this off forever … ima takeover my YouTube account to replace me interacting with supports! Too many bots and weird people.”

The announcement was met — as usual — with a variety of mixed reactions. Some lamented the loss of an account that provided a great deal of amusement due to Meek’s seeming obliviousness. Others rejoiced that he finally freed himself of one of his big distractions, hoping that he’d get back to making music without undermining himself with off-the-wall observations that distracted from his day job.

Obviously, Meek Mill and Twitter have had a special relationship. Like many blog-era rappers, he was able to use the platform to grow his following, and while he battled the state of Pennsylvania for his freedom, it was a source of support. However, he’s also gotten himself in trouble on there; his beef with Drake started over his “Twitter fingers” and it seemed as though every couple of weeks brought another awkwardly-worded musing that got him torched by users. Hopefully, he’ll have better luck wherever he ends up next, but then again, that depends largely on him.