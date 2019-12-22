Meek Mill’s Rumored Girlfriend, Milan Harris, Revealed She Is Pregnant

Meek Mill could very well have his second child on the way. The rapper’s rumored girlfriend, fashion designer Milan Harris, debuted her baby bump at her Milano di Rouge fashion show Saturday night. While Harris has yet to reveal the baby’s father, many fans suspect Mill could be gearing up for another baby.

Harris sported a Milano di Rouge jumpsuit on stage at her fashion show. The tight outfit showed the designer has been with child for several months now. Harris thanked her fans and revealed how difficult it has been to organize a fashion line while pregnant.

“For the past five months, I have been working at home but it’s been so hard because I had to be on top of everything—I had to work double-time,” she said. “Not to mention being sick. I have a different respect for pregnant women.” While Harris has yet to make an official announcement on social media, she has re-posted many congratulatory wishes from friends.

While Mill and Harris have never confirmed their relationship, the two have been smitten for a while. The couple has shared photos of each other many times to social media and even taken a romantic getaway together in a tropical place. If the two are together, Mill would become a father for the second time.

Meek Mill is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.