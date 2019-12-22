Meek Mill’s Rumored Girlfriend, Milan Harris, Revealed She Is Pregnant

Meek Mill could very well have his second child on the way. The rapper’s rumored girlfriend, fashion designer Milan Harris, debuted her baby bump at her Milano di Rouge fashion show Saturday night. While Harris has yet to reveal the baby’s father, many fans suspect Mill could be gearing up for another baby.
Harris sported a Milano di Rouge jumpsuit on stage at her fashion show. The tight outfit showed the designer has been with child for several months now. Harris thanked her fans and revealed how difficult it has been to organize a fashion line while pregnant.
“For the past five months, I have been working at home but it’s been so hard because I had to be on top of everything—I had to work double-time,” she said. “Not to mention being sick. I have a different respect for pregnant women.” While Harris has yet to make an official announcement on social media, she has re-posted many congratulatory wishes from friends.
Congratulations on your new bundle of joy @iammilanrouge 🦋 #milan#milanodirougefashionshow#philly#meekmill#pregnancyannouncement#newlife#blog#media#fashion#fashionweek#runwayfashion#designer#chicago#losangeles#film#heavyconnections#shoes#creatives#talent#writers#blacklove
Day 354 of 365 #shotoniphone Baby Milano on the way 😍❤️. Had a great time shooting the @milanodirouge fashion show. Finally got to meet the 🐐 @andrethedirector too! Super proud of @moisherif and her team! They put the dopest fashion show of the year together in 3 weeks! 🔥🔥🔥 • • • 🎧 Beyoncé – “Brown Skin Girl” ft SAINt JHN, WizKid, & Blue Ivy Carter #babymilano #milano #milanodirougelifestyle #milanodirouge #philly
Best 😢😢😢😢I really cant!!! It was the hardest thing holding this in but I held it down for u my nigga! It’s so crazy we made a pregnancy pact when we was 19years old and here it is 10 years later we was pregnant at the same time. I was still supposed to be pregnant but God had other plans. I’m still here every step of the way anything u need for My Baby lol we still got to be pregnant together for a lil bit and that matters a lot! We kept our pact to each other lol! I love u and u already know how I’m coming bout u and baby Milano😂❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ period💅🏽💅🏽💅🏽 the most beautiful pregnant lady 🤗🤗
While Mill and Harris have never confirmed their relationship, the two have been smitten for a while. The couple has shared photos of each other many times to social media and even taken a romantic getaway together in a tropical place. If the two are together, Mill would become a father for the second time.
Meek Mill is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.