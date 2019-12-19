Diddy turned 50 last month on November 4, but the multi-hyphenate carefully crafted his birthday celebration over a month’s time, with the end result playing out last weekend. Many heavy-hitters from the entertainment and music world attended — even a public reunion between Kanye West and Jay-Z occurred — but it was Meek Mill who may have been the life of the party. Wednesday night, a video surfaced online of Meek freestyling for Diddy to the tune of Luther Vandross’ classic hit “Never Too Much.”

Standing next to Diddy, an apparently drunk Meek sways back and forth with a drink in one hand and a microphone in the other. A crooning Meek said, “I was f*cking this bad b*tch, she was f*cking me good, that p*ssy almost drove me crazy / I pull up to her crib, I was in a ’19 Mercedes.”

Before celebrating his birthday, Diddy publicly backed Jay-Z and his deal with the NFL, while also formally announcing that he’s bringing back Making The Band in 2020. Meanwhile, Meek will take his witty bars on the road with him alongside Megan Thee Stallion to perform at the Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest as part of Jay-Z’s aforementioned deal with the NFL.

Watch Meek freestyle for Diddy in the clip above.