Getty Image
Music

Meek Mill Wants Tekashi 69 To Apologize For Snitching On His Livestream

TwitterHip-Hop Editor

Meek Mill isn’t happy about Tekashi 69’s planned livestream on Instagram later today. Meek, who repeatedly criticized the young New York rapper through 2019, making a show of unfollowing him on social media and calling him “vicious” for “starting all that drama and start telling,” once again vented his frustration with the controversial performer in the wake of Tekashi’s recent actions.

After being released from federal custody early to avoid a possible COVID-19 breakout behind bars and subsequently being granted permission to resume “work related” recording activities — including shooting videos in his backyard for two hours a day — Tekashi announced his return to the rap game with a billboard in Times Square and a livestream on Instagram later today to debut his new music. However, Meek Mill wants none of that; he only wants to see Tekashi do one thing with his Instagram Live appearance.

“I hope that rat going live to apologize to the people he told on or the victim,” he wrote. “Y’all forgot that fast a “rat” killed nipsey he wasn’t suppose to be on the streets! That’s the only thing ima day because he’s dead… left his baby mom and child like a coward as targets!”

However, Meek’s comments drew some criticism of their own as fans wondered how Meek made a connection between two unrelated events that took place nearly 3,000 miles apart.

As for Tekashi himself, he doesn’t seem too miffed by Meek’s reaction. In a comment on an Instagram post about Meek’s tweet on The Shade Room, 69 joked, “Imagine having a newborn baby come into the world and be pressed about a Mexican with rainbow hair.” One thing is for certain: Tekashi’s comeback is drawing just as much attention as his initial breakout and downfall. It looks like he might be here to stay.

Watch Tekashi’s livestream today at 3pm EST.

Meek Mill is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.

Listen To This
The Best Travel Podcasts For Anyone Longing To Hit The Road Again
by: Twitter
All The Best New Hip-Hop Albums Coming Out This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by:
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by:
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: FacebookTwitter
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Twitter
×