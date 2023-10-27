For days now, Megan Thee Stallion has been teasing something new. Earlier this month, she shared a series of videos and photos containing some creepy, snake-like imagery, suggesting that something new is coming. Then, this week, she shared another menacing teaser video with similar aesthetics, in which she says, “Just as a snake sheds its skin, we must shed our past over and over again.” Now, we know what all the fuss has been about: Today (October 27), she announced that a new single, “Cobra,” is set to drop on November 3.

She shared the news with a cinematic promotional photo. In it, Meg looks sternly off into the distance while wearing essentially nothing, except for what looks like some minimalist armor that probably wouldn’t be that effective at protecting her body in a combat scenario, but that is effective in censoring it just enough to keep the image social-media-friendly.

There’s no official word of a new album yet, but when one does come, it’ll be the follow-up to Meg’s 2022 sophomore LP, Traumazine. Unlike Traumazine, it appears her next album will be released independently, as Megan recently said she’s not signed to a record label at the moment.

Megan Thee Stallion is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.