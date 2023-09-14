Megan Thee Stallion Is Joining The ‘Big Mouth’ Cast As A Bootylicious Hormone Monster

Netflix’s raunchy animated comedy Big Mouth has seen its fair share of guest stars and rap references. The latest addition to its cast might be one of its most perfect, though, as Megan Thee Stallion has been announced to guest star as a bootylicious Hormone Monster. As one-half of the X-rated hit single “WAP,” Meg will have plenty to contribute to the show’s unique blend of educational info and gross-out humor. You can check out the season 7 announcement above.

Megan first began building her onscreen resume with a guest appearance on Marvel’s She-Hulk series last year, a process she called “a blast.” Meanwhile, during her hosting gig on SNL in October, she showed off some impressive comedy chops, joking around in the “Hot Girl Hospital” sketch ahead of performing “NDA” and “Plan B.”

She’ll be pairing her musical and acting skills again in the upcoming A24 comedy Dicks: The Musical, where she’ll be girlbossing the titular twins. She’s also rumored to be negotiating a role in a new Safdie brothers film starring Adam Sandler, which could either be hilarious, or considering Megan’s love of horror, every bit as nerve-racking as Uncut Gems. Her first-look deal with Netflix could also bear fruit soon, as well. It’s looking like Stallion season is nearly upon us… we can’t wait.