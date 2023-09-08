Things haven been up and down with Megan Thee Stallion over the past few years, with the downs thanks mostly to the Tory Lanez shooting. Through it all, though, Megan says there’s one person who has given her unwavering support: “Bongos” collaborator Cardi B.

During a 20-minute livestream in celebration of the “Bongos” video’s premiere last night (September 7), Megan noted, “This space that I’m in mentally, I’m not foolin’ with too many people that don’t give me good vibes, good energy. I have creative boundaries. And Cardi is somebody that I want in my space, in my energy, so it’s so easy to work with her because she got the vibe, she got the energy, I want her in my space.”

Megan Thee Stallion speaks on how Cardi B is the only female that has consistently supported her and hasn’t jumped ship. pic.twitter.com/Pk0uzpMOA8 — Cuntology 🤷🏽‍♀️ #TheReporter (@Bardiology_) September 8, 2023

She continued, “She been nothing but real to me. The industry is so f*cked up, but this girl is probably the only girl who has been this consistent and this real and this… this just great of a person to me. So I just want to say, Cardi: I really love you so much and I really appreciate it. At a time you could have jumped ship, you never jumped the ship [laughs]! And you always been rocking with me and I’m just so appreciative.”

Watch the whole “Bongos” premiere livestream below.

