In January, Cardi B finally teased her first album in five years. Her last full-length was 2018’s Invasion Of Privacy, and fans have been eager for more ever since. Now, she has a long-awaited update about the project.

“I’m not going to release any more collaborations, I’m going to publish my next solo single,” she told Vogue Mexico. “Now I’m working on the cover and ideas for the next album because it’s definitely coming. Everyone always tells me that I should release the album now, they did it when I launched ‘WAP’ and ‘Up,’ but I always let them know that I’m not going to wait long to release it after all these singles. So stay tuned because it’s going to come out very soon.”

She continued, “Everyone always tells me I should put the record out now, they did when I released ‘WAP’ and when I released ‘Up,’ but I always let them know I’m not going to wait long after all these singles. So stay tuned because it’s coming out very soon. I also have plans in the world of cinema. In fact I have plans to do everything I can: fashion, branding, I want to do it all, honey.”

Cardi also showed off the contents of her bag in an accompanying video, so check that out below. (It’s primarily in Spanish, but English subtitles can be enabled in the YouTube settings.)