Earlier this year Megan Thee Stallion embarked on a brand partnership with Cash App with the purpose of teaching investing and financial literacy for fans. In addition to giving away $1 million in Cash App stock, Meg also starred in a series of educational videos teaching fans about such subjects as NFTs and cryptocurrency like Bitcoin. However, it seems she wasn’t content with just making those moves — or with just having one co-branded merch line with Popeyes — as she has released a new clothing collection in collaboration with Cash App, with the proceeds going to charity.

The Hot Girl Enterprise collection is available on shop.cash.app and includes a t-shirt, shorts, and a bucket hat, all in warm weather-friendly colors that’ll come in handy when Hot Girl Summer rolls back around. Here’s a photo of Meg wearing the shirt and shorts:

In a press release, the Houston rapper said she was “really proud of this collection,” because “not only did we create a fierce and stylish look for my Hotties, but we’re also giving back to communities in need in a meaningful way.” All proceeds will be donated to Houston charities focusing on education, health, and housing. You can check out the collection here.