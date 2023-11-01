Megan Thee Stallion Wants Fans To Stop Guessing What ‘Cobra’ Sounds Like And Revealed She Helped With Production

Megan Thee Stallion has likened her upcoming era to a snake shedding its skin, an evolution she symbolized with her upcoming single “Cobra” and its rollout. After teasing its release with a menacingly reptilian teaser, and officially announcing it with some revealing cover art, the newly independent Houston rapper shared more details about the song on Twitter, revealing that not only did she “spill her guts” on the track but also co-produced it.

“I’m so excited for the HOTTIES to hear #cobra!” she wrote. “Y’all are not gonna be able to guess what it sounds like so stop trying lol I spilled my guts on this song, I helped produce this song , I’m just so proud of it. Thank you to everyone that has been a part of my new journey and thank you hotties for riding with meee. Only 2 more daysss.”

Megan certainly had to shed a lot of old skin in preparation for the next phase of her career. She sloughed off her old record label, agreeing to settle out of court in exchange for ending the contract, and she addressed the trauma of her shooting by Tory Lanez in a powerful statement that hopefully got that particular monkey off her back. Now, she can move forward with the confidence that every move she makes now will be her own.